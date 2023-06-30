Eldridge Summer Fest Maker’s Market

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s become a tradition during Eldridge Summer Fest to have a “Maker’s Market” to bring together a diverse range of talented artists, makers, and local small businesses in a celebration of creativity and community.

Jessica Castaneda discusses the plans for this year’s gathering of vendor artisans and makers offering unique handmade, vintage and boutique items will be assembled at The Granary Coffee House & Brewery, 219 North 1st Street, Eldridge, on July 8 from 1-7 p.m.

Admission to this Maker’s Market is free.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/551511703735865

