Henry County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams targeting farmers and construction businesses

HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is warning farmers and construction businesses about a recent increase in financial scams, targeted towards these two groups.

According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, scammers will find equipment for sale, online or in classifieds, and then reach out to the seller like a normal transaction and possibly event try to negotiate a lower price. Typically, but not always, this is done either by text message, Facebook or email. The scammer will then send a check for too much money and say they accidentally included the amount which they were going to pay the shipping company as well. The scammer then tells the sellers to go ahead and cash it or deposit it and send back the remaining cash to the scammer. The scammer may event blame the “accidental” higher amount on their secretary or business partner, etc. to make it sound more legitimate, the media release stated.

The sheriff’s office advises people to be mindful of scams. Officials say if something does not seem normal or correct to contact your local law enforcement.

If you receive a cashier’s check, money order, personal check, or any other similar type of payment, validate it with your bank to make sure it is legitimate and that it clears the originating financial institution, officials added.

Finally, the sheriff’s office stated to not throw anything away, including envelopes, that you receive and do not try to trap or set up the scammer because it could make it harder for the investigation process. Instead, call your local law enforcement.

