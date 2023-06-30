Janitor turns off lab freezer because of ‘annoying alarms,’ destroys decades of research

The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it...
The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.(fstop123/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, N.Y. (CNN) - More than 20 years of scientific research is down the drain.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York says a janitor turned off a lab freezer after hearing multiple “annoying” alarms.

Decades of research, including cell cultures and specimens were ruined.

According to the school, the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.

The school says a safety lock box had been installed around the freezer’s outlet and socket. So, the janitor flipped the circuit breaker, turning the freezer off.

The school is suing the janitor’s employer, Daigle Cleaning Systems, for more than $1 million in damages and legal fees.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute blames the company, not the contracted worker himself, claiming it failed to properly train and supervise him.

The institute says a janitor should be trained to not try to fix an electrical issue.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks during an interview, Feb. 1, 2023, in...
No charges for Oklahoma sheriff who talked of killing journalists, prosecutor says
A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.
Goodwill employees find grenade in donations
FILE - A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York on April 12, 2023. Fox News...
Fox News settles with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case for $12 million
A new schedule is in effect for Texas USPS mail carriers following an employee's death in...
Postal Service enacts new start times for Texas mail carriers after employee dies in heat
‘The Life & Art of Charles Schulz’ exhibit now at Figge Art Museum through Sept. 2, 2023
‘The Life & Art of Charles Schulz’ exhibit now at Figge Art Museum