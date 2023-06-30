KWQC partners with QC Disaster Recovery Fund to host drive to help building collapse victims

KWQC has partnered with the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to host a drive on July 13 at the station.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC has partnered with the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to host a drive on July 13 at the station to help victims of the building collapse rebuild now in the long term.

Come by the TV6 station at 805 Brady Street, Davenport from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with monetary donations.

Donations can also be made on the QC Community Foundation page.

The Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund provides support to nonprofit organizations meeting the needs of vulnerable people and communities in Scott and Rock Island Counties and ensures the area has the resources to address the community’s long-term recovery efforts after a disaster.

The fund also provides assistance in the weeks and months after a disaster, when attention turns from emergency response to community recovery. Donations are always accepted to the fund to support future disaster recovery efforts when they arise.

