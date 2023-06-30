KWQC partners with QC Disaster Relief Fund to host drive to help building collapse victims

KWQC has partnered with the Quad Cities Disaster Relief Fund to host a drive on July 13 at the...
KWQC has partnered with the Quad Cities Disaster Relief Fund to host a drive on July 13 at the station to help victims of the building collapse rebuild now in the long term.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC has partnered with the Quad Cities Disaster Relief Fund to host a drive on July 13 at the station to help victims of the building collapse rebuild now in the long term.

Come by the TV6 station at 805 Brady Street, Davenport from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with monetary donations.

Donations can also be made on the QC Community Foundation page.

The Quad Cities Disaster Relief Fund provides support to nonprofit organizations meeting the needs of vulnerable people and communities in Scott and Rock Island Counties and ensures the area has the resources to address the community’s long-term recovery efforts after a disaster.

The fund also provides assistance in the weeks and months after a disaster, when attention turns from emergency response to community recovery. Donations are always accepted to the fund to support future disaster recovery efforts when they arise.

RELATED:
Davenport City council approves spending package 1 month after building collapse
TV6 Investigates: A grim milestone - one month after building collapse
Davenport set to spend millions in collapsed building costs
Donations and assistance for those affected by partial Davenport apartment building collapse
More building collapse articles

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

Sheriff: Wrong-way high-speed chase ends in Mount Pleasant
UnityPoint Health sponsors medical services at John Deere Classic
Veteran suffering from PTSD finds peace in making gifts for children
Veteran suffering from PTSD finds peace in making gifts for children
Bix 7 announces new details for 2023
Prepping for the Bix 7 with one month left to race day