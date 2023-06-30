‘The Life & Art of Charles Schulz’ exhibit now at Figge Art Museum

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Figge Art Museum’s Associate Curator, Vanessa Sage, highlights The Life & Art of Charles M. Schulz exhibition which is located within the facility’s Third Floor Gallery through Sept. 2, 2023.

Charles Schulz is the Peanuts comic strip creator and this exhibition explores his personal history and role as the inspiration and artistic talent behind Peanuts and its unique cast of characters. Fifty-two original comic strips, sketches, photographs tell the story of the influential cartoon strip and humble beginnings.

Free admission during July

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Cal and Jill Werner, all visitors during the month of July, 2023, will gain free access to all of the current the exhibitions on view, including The Life & Art of Charles M. Schulz, Ansel Adams, The Sierra Club, and the Making of a Landscape Icon, Edouard Duval-Carrié: Endless Flight, Beyond the Classroom and Iowa Night Skies: Photographs by Johnny Brian as well as the permanent collection galleries.

Figge Art Museum is located at 225 West 2nd Street, Davenport. For more information, visit the website at https://figgeartmuseum.org/ or call 563-326-7804.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.