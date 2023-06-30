Meet the newly-crowned 2023 Miss Iowa and Outstanding Teen

Meet the newly-crowned 2023 Miss Iowa and Iowa's Outstanding Teen
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Alysa Goethe and Juliana Clark are guests on QCL to talk about the excitement surrounding having captured the titles during the 2023 Miss Iowa scholarship competitions held earlier in the month. The young women also elaborate on their year of service ahead plus other future plans and service initiatives.

Alysa Goethe is originally from Bettendorf and held the title of Miss Polk County prior to her win. Juliana Clark’s hometown is Clinton and was Clinton County’s Teen.

For more information about the Miss Iowa Scholarship Organization, visit the website at https://www.missiowa.com/

