Prepping for the Bix 7 with one month left to race day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City residents traveling through Downtown Davenport Thursday evening may have noticed a lack of runners for ‘Bix @6.″ Organizers canceled the training tradition this week due to poor air quality.

Whether it’s bad weather or Canadian wildfire smoke, Genesis Physical Therapist Alyssa Gillund said there are still some ways for runners to get reps leading up to race day.

“You could do the elliptical, the bike, swimming. something indoors,” Gillund said.

If you don’t have access to a treadmill or a gym, a bad day outside is the perfect opportunity to do strength training with resistance bands at home.

“You can work on doing like sidestepping with [resistance bands] that’s really great for hip strengthening,” Gillund said. “You can work on squats, lunges, split squats, single leg squats, there’s so much.”

Cross-training is an essential part of getting ready for a race of any length. Varying your workouts and getting rest will help avoid injuries

“Instead of saying, ‘Oh, I’m training for the Bix, I’m going to just go run every single day to get ready for it,’ your body needs rest,” Gillund said. “It needs some days where you run longer, it needs some days where you run shorter.”

If the Bix 7 snuck up on participants, it’s not too late to start training, but the key is to listen to your body.

“Not everyone can pick up and run the Bix ... a couple of weeks in advance,” Gillund said. “Yes, there are some people who can do that. If you think about it, ... the people who run the Bix are all ages, all experience levels.”

Genesis provides all sorts of tips from dietary goals to recovery training online for the race.

“Bix @ 6″ continues on July 6 and 13.

