Quad Cities’ biggest fireworks display: Red, White & Boom!

The 2023 event will go off over the Mississippi July 3 at 9:30 p.m. with 3 viewing areas
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Red, White & Boom is the annual birthday celebration for the U.S. offering the largest fireworks display in the Quad Cities shot from two barges in the middle of the Mississippi River. The 2023 event is set for July 3.

Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager, Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department, talks about the free admission event with fireworks planned for 9:30 p.m. Viewing areas include LeClaire Park (Davenport), Modern Woodman Park (Davenport), and Schwiebert Park (Rock Island).

Spectators are encouraged to tune into WXLP-FM/ 97X to be able to listen to the choreographed soundtrack for this year’s display.

For more complete information about the event and viewing spots, visit the official Red, White, & Boom website at https://www.redwhiteandboomqc.org/

