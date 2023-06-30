Quad City Botanical Center to host free-admission open house on July 8

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Quad City Botanical Center turned 25 years old on June 20, 2023. In honor the occasion, the QCBC located at 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island, is holding an open house with free admission on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The open house will include a self-guided historic garden walk from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and free admission all day. The facility is also hosting an event that evening for special guests of the gardens.

Ryan Wille, Executive Director of QCBC, invites the public to visit the gardens in peak summer blooming season.

Some of the highlights include the adventurous water play area in the Children’s Garden, colorful perennial and wildflower prairie gardens that attract butterflies, a whimsical fairy wonderland called Pat’s Garden, reflection ponds, and an indoor Tropical Sun Garden with a waterfall.

The QCBC has a new exhibit on display, with ties to its 25th anniversary. The cactus exhibit on display in our greenhouse features over 80 cacti, varying in species, size and type of bloom. This collection was gifted to our gardens by Mr. Allen Dieter, founding member of the Quad City Botanical Center who was chairman of the board in 1998, and cut the ribbon during the center’s grand opening in June of 1998.

Visit Quad City Botanical Center online at https://www.qcgardens.com/ or call 309-794-0991.

