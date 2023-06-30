TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked on I-80 westbound due to crash

A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the road on I-80 westbound at County Road Y26 and US 6, eight...
A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the road on I-80 westbound at County Road Y26 and US 6, eight miles west of the Walcott exit.(Source: MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KWQC) - A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the road on I-80 westbound at County Road Y26 and US 6, eight miles west of the Walcott exit.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, westbound motorists can expect a 26-minute delay, while eastbound motorists can expect a four-minute delay.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

