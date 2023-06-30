Trying to blow the whistle on inspections

A Davenport couple have spent years policing the inspectors
Employees in Davenport’s building department failed to protect citizens, ordered log books trashed and let inspectors’ license certifications lapse, according t
By Matt Christensen
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Employees in Davenport’s building department failed to protect citizens, ordered log books trashed and let inspectors’ license certifications lapse, according to a Davenport resident who has obtained an attorney.

And that was long before the building collapsed last month at 324 Main St.

TV6 Investigates has obtained videotaped depositions from 2020, where city employees were questioned under oath about issues within the department.

In one deposition, a building official says his supervisor ordered him to throw away log books that should have been retained.

Another building official worked without an updated license for six months in 2018.

Jonathan Uhl is a real estate appraiser in the Quad-Cities. He hand-delivered a demand letter from his attorney to city officials at Wednesday’s Council meeting.

One demand was that the city establish a system that would trigger an automatic inspection if a building resident feared for their life or safety.

He said he’s been trying to blow the whistle on the problem for years but has been treated with hostility by the city.

He referred questions to his attorney, who didn’t immediately respond to messages.

We reached out to the city about this case this afternoon and didn’t get a response.

TV6 is still investigating the claims and will update you when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

