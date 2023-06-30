YWCA benefit ‘Putting for Power’ to be held July 24 at Palmer Hills

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The inaugural Putting For Power Golf Experience to benefit YWCA Quad Cities Capital Campaign presented by Ascentra Credit Union is set for Monday, July 24 at The Forge @ Palmer Hills Golf Course, Middle Road, Bettendorf. There will be gun-shot start times at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

QCL guests, Deanna Woodall, Vice President of Development and Growth at YWCA Quad Cities, and Jennifer Naeve, Sr. Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Ascentra Credit Union, discuss the event and its fundraising goals while inviting interested participants to register here.

The Forge @ Palmer Hills Golf Course is a unique 18-hole putting experienced designed for everyone and features four massive putting surfaces offering 18 engaging holes, suitable for golfers of all levels.

Registration is now open and tickets can be purchased at http://www.tinyurl.com/ywcagolfouting. Registration is $50 for single and $200 for a 4-person team.

Registration includes a signature event golf ball, two (2) drink tickets. Live music will be provided by Lojo Russo. The featured food truck for the day will be Schaa-Bo’s Korean Fusion Food Truck.

Putting For Power Golf Experience supports YWCA Quad Cities and all the programs and services that they provide to children and families in the community. This year all proceeds from Putting for Power Golf Experience will go directly to the YWCA IS ON THE MOVE capital campaign for their new state-of-the-art headquarters located just blocks away from their current facility in downtown Rock Island.

The YWCA has been serving the entire Quad Cities community for over 105 years and we need the community’s help so they can meet their final fundraising goal for the capital campaign so they can move into this gorgeous new facility debt-free.

YWCA Quad Cities Rock Island Center is located at 229 16th Street, Rock Island. The phone number is 309-788-3479. Visit the website at ywcaqc.org.

Iowa Empowerment Center is at 1225 East River Drive, Suite 110, Davenport and the phone number is 563-340-0310.

