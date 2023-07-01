Carriage House in Rock Island celebrates grand opening

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation have announced the grand opening of the estate’s Carriage House. It’s a building and landscape that’s rich in history and the people in charge of it hope that this will become another space for community members to gather and enjoy together.

Carriage House is located at 1300 24 Street in Rock Island, and the Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation say that the board of directors has re-imagined the 8,000 square-foot Carriage House as phase one-of-three, phased capital campaign to support sustainability of the estate.

Foundation members say that the first floor of the phase is now complete and that includes the Auto House event and classroom space, the Carriage Haus Bar, and the Hauberg Stables Gift Shop.

“The community loves Hauberg,” said Hauberg Estate Executive Director, Deb Kuntzi. “It has become a very community place. We’re supported very well. We have over 6,000 volunteer hours a year, so getting that Carriage House done will also make us sustainable. So, between the first and second floor being done, we should generate a revenue of about 120,000 to 150,000.”

The estate says that they plan to use the extra revenue from the Carriage House to help maintain the mansion and restore other parts of the property, like adding an Airbnb to the upper level, with the vision of returning the land back to its original form.

