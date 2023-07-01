Channel Cat Water Taxi to be open for the Fourth of July

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Channel Cat Water Taxi announced they will be open on the Fourth of July.

According to a media release from the Channel Cat, operation hours on July 4 will be from 9:00 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Channel Cat officials say passengers may board at four docking locations: John Deere Commons in Moline, RiverBend Commons in Moline, Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf, and in the Village of East Davenport.

Unlimited use all day ticket prices are $8 for adults and $4 for children aged two to 10-years-old, Channel Cat officials said. Tickets may be purchased on board, at the Centre Station or through the Channel Cat mobile app.

Further information can be found at https://www.metroqc.com/231/Channel-Cat.

