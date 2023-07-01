Fulton man arrested after police issue search warrant

FULTON, Illinois (KWQC) - A Fulton man is behind bars following a search warrant issued by the Fulton Police Department. According to the Fulton Police Department, they issued the search warrant on June 30th, 2023 at 4:19pm.

As a result of the search warrant, 29-year-old Jerry Callahan Jr of Fulton was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Additionally, approximately 10 grams of suspected Fentanyl was also located within the residence.

According to Fulton Police Department, this suspected Fentanyl will be lab tested and confirmed by the Illinois State Police Crime Lab in the coming weeks. Additional charges are pending as this case remains under investigation. Callahan was transported to the Whiteside County Jail.

Callahan is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

