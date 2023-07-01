Geneseo enforces water emergency response ordinance

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Geneseo is enforcing a water emergency response because of drought conditions.

According to a media release from the City of Geneseo, the city council voted unanimously on June 27 to pass a Water Emergency Response Ordinance that allows the mayor to place restrictions on water usage by city water customers.

Because of the drought conditions, the water utility continues to see above average pumping numbers from ongoing lawn watering.

The mayor of Geneseo says the city is at a Tier two response level. He points out that most noticeable component of this tier is that sprinklers and irrigation systems are prohibited at all times.

According to the media release city water customers can use garden hoses with a low flow nozzle for landscape watering in accordance with the following schedule:

Addresses Ending in an Odd Number: Tuesday & Saturday from 4am – 9am

Addresses Ending in an Even Number: Thursday & Sunday from 4am – 9am

The mayor says the city will re-evaluate the tier declaration based on drought conditions and city pumping capacity in the upcoming weeks.

