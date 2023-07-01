Grow Clinton partnering with First Child Finance to improve childcare access

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Grow Clinton announced its recent partnership with First Child Finance (FCF) to help assess area childcare needs.

According to a media release from Grow Clinton, FCF is a national nonprofit corporation that specializes in business and community consulting. Grow Clinton is investing grant funds received from the Clinton County Development Association and working with FCF to conduct an area childcare market analysis.

“Our organization is fortunate to have the support of the Clinton County Development Association. We are able to secure this project through their grant program, which is a part of ongoing workforce development efforts at Grow Clinton,’ said Grow Clinton’s Director of Member and Community Relations Jennifer Holm.

In upcoming months Grow Clinton says they will give out an electronic survey to employers, childcare providers, and parents who utilize childcare services.

“Childcare directly affects workforce development and production. This study will provide insight into what our area employees and employers need in terms of availability and what our childcare providers need in terms of support,” said Holm.

FCF will collect the responses and analyze the data combined with previous research of existing demographic statistics. According to Grow Clinton the results will be used to determine actions needed to improve and support childcare access in Clinton and surrounding areas.

Grow Clinton says they are planning to use the results to determine what actions are needed to further improve and support childcare access in Clinton and surrounding areas. The survey is scheduled to be distributed in September and will remain open for responses for four weeks.

Those who are interested in the First Children Finance survey, please send your name and email address to Jenny Holm at jholm@growclinton.com.

