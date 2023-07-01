Man killed in single vehicle crash

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single vehicle crash that killed a man Friday night.

On June 30th at 10:49 p.m., deputies responded to the 15000 block of 63rd St. in Milan. Investigation determined the crash happened when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was driving north and failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled and struck a tree.

Police say the driver was a 42 year old man from Milan. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office. The driver’s name has not been released, pending notification of family.

No other occupants were in the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.