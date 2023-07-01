Man killed in single vehicle crash

Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating.
(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single vehicle crash that killed a man Friday night.

On June 30th at 10:49 p.m., deputies responded to the 15000 block of 63rd St. in Milan. Investigation determined the crash happened when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was driving north and failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled and struck a tree.

Police say the driver was a 42 year old man from Milan. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office. The driver’s name has not been released, pending notification of family.

No other occupants were in the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

Fulton man arrested after search warrant
Fulton man arrested after police issue search warrant
Your First Alert Forecast
On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled to strike down President Joe Biden's student loan...
Student loan forgiveness blocked by Supreme Court
High School Softball: June 30