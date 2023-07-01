Occasional showers and storms possible through the weekend

Firecracker hot for the 4th of July
Off and on shower and storm chances expected through the weekend---keep the wet weather gear handy!
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for more stormy weather as we head into the holiday weekend. We’ll start the day with a few storms moving through the region this morning, followed by additional thunderstorm activity into the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could become strong to severe (mainly south), but that will depend on the scope and strength of the morning storms. Still, stay “sky aware” for any redevelopment during the period.

Showers and strong storms possible this afternoon into this evening.
Showers and strong storms possible this afternoon into this evening.(KWQC)

Sunday will bring more unsettled weather, with mainly showers during the day. The weekend won’t be a total washout--there will be several dry hours, but if you’ve got any plans, keep an eye to the sky. Look for warming temperatures Monday, and firecracker hot readings in the 90′s by Independence Day.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue overnight. Low: 67°. Wind: Becoming N 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with occasional showers and thunderstorms. High: 83°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Showers and storms possible through the weekend
KWQC First Alert Rain
Storms Possible Friday Evening & Night.
First Alert Forecast
Will Friday be a repeat of Thursday? A First Alert Day is in effect. Meteorologist Cyle Dickens has the latest.