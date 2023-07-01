Scott County lifts burn ban

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The countywide burn ban for Scott County has been lifted as of Friday.

According to a media release from the Scott County Emergency Management Agency along with local fire chiefs and the state fire marshal’s office, it has been determined that the danger to life and property in Scott County has been reduced enough to remove the countywide burn ban.

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency urges people to continue to use caution and follow all recommended safety procedures when conducting a controlled burn.

Additional information and details can be found below, according to the Scott County Emergency Management Agency.

- U.S. Fire Administration summer fire safety materials

- State of Iowa Fire Marshal Burn Ban

- National Weather Service Drought Monitor

- Iowa Code 100.40 for Burn Ban

- Scott County Emergency Agency

