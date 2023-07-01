Showers and storms possible through the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for more stormy weather as we head into the holiday weekend. We’ll start the day with a few storms moving through the region this morning, followed by additional thunderstorm activity into the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could become strong to severe (mainly south), but that will depend on the scope and strength of the morning storms. Still, stay “sky aware” for any development during the period.

Strong storms possible this afternoon into this evening, mainly south. (KWQC)

Sunday will bring more unsettled weather, with mainly showers during the day. The weekend won’t be a total washout--there will be several dry hours, but if you’ve got any plans, keep an eye to the sky. Look for warming temperatures Monday, and firecracker hot readings in the 90′s by Independence Day.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue overnight. Low: 67°. Wind: Becoming N 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with occasional showers and thunderstorms. High: 83°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

