Student loan forgiveness block by Supreme Court

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Supreme Court blocked a proposal that would forgive more than $400 billion in student loans.

In a 6-3 ruling the court struck down President Joe Biden’s plan, with the justices split along ideological lines.

Kaitlyn Accardi graduated from St. Ambrose University in 2022. She wasn’t thrilled to wake up and see the announcement.

“It was disappointing because I would have liked to have that happen,” Accardi said. “At the same time, when I took my loans out at 18, there was never a thought that I wouldn’t have to pay them back.”

Others on social media sounded off on Friday.

“I paid my loan.” Bobbe Reistroffer said commenting on a TV6 News Facebook post. “Let others pay theirs, no one forced them to get it.”

Many others shared similar sentiments to Reistroffer.

Tim Hagle, a Political science professor at the University of Iowa, weighed in on the ruling.

“The decision itself was fairly simple,” Hagle said. “Basically, the Biden administration had exceeded its authority. If you want to do something like this, get Congress in on it ... The problem is, you probably couldn’t get Congress to pass something like this,”

He added that the Supreme Court didn’t rule on the validity of a loan forgiveness program.

“The Supreme Court didn’t say that the program was good or bad,” Hagle said. “They didn’t weigh in on it. In that respect. It’s simply a matter of that the president can’t do that. It’s not allowed under the constitution.”

In the big picture, Hagle said this issue likely won’t influence an election.

“The Biden administration can basically argue — and even Democrats more generally, can argue that ‘Well, we tried, it’s not our fault that it didn’t go through’”, Hagle said. ”[They can] try to point the blame on Republicans more generally, or specifically the Supreme Court.”

Accardi said she’s lucky to be able to save some money living with her parents. She already has a plan to move forward.

“My first ... financial priority is to pay those off as fast as possible,” Accardi said “Then take the money that I would have been using for those loan payments to look into saving for retirement investing it looking into getting my own apartment or house.”

Elected officials across the country released statements over the ruling on Friday.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds agreed with the decision. In a statement, she said it wouldn’t be fair to those who already paid them off.

“It’s encouraging to see the Supreme Court rein in President Biden’s executive overreach, and bring common sense back to the forefront,” Reynolds wrote.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker disagreed with the court’s decision. In his statement, he said the move will impact lower and middle-class families the most.

“These are hard-working families just trying to get by, who hoped to further their education and instead found themselves often saddled with insurmountable debt,” Pritzker wrote.

President Biden took to social media to denounce the Supreme Court’s ruling on his idea.

In a series of tweets, he said he and the Department of Education are working on a new relief plan.

The president also announced what he calls a 12-month “on-ramp” for repayment as a way to prevent default or damage to a borrower’s credit.

My Administration will use every tool at our disposal to get you the student debt relief you need to reach your dreams. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 30, 2023

