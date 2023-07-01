Zoo announces death of beloved 38-year-old chimpanzee Binti

Zoo Knoxville announced the death of a 38-year-old chimpanzee named Binti. (Source: WVLT)
By David Sikes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee zoo says its team had to say goodbye to one of its beloved chimpanzees this week.

According to Zoo Knoxville, Binti, a 38-year-old chimp, was observed being very pale and lethargic on Wednesday.

She was sent for an examination and the veterinary team said they found internal bleeding and a large mass on her liver.

Tina Rolen, with Zoo Knoxville, said Binti was given a CT scan to determine the extent of the mass on her liver and it was determined that it was too large to be surgically removed.

The animal care team said it made the tough decision to humanely euthanize Binti after further medical treatment would not improve her quality of life.

“It is still an incredibly difficult decision to make,” said Phil Colclough, director of animal care at the zoo.

According to Rolen, Binti was surrounded by her care team until the end. She was also returned to the zoo to allow the other chimpanzees time to grieve before her body was taken for a necropsy.

“We are all saddened by the loss of Binti,” Colclough said. “Her care team made sure she left this world comfortably and with dignity because that is our commitment to the animals we are entrusted with.”

Binti spent 15 years at Zoo Knoxville after coming from the Cleveland Zoo in 2008. Rolen said that she was a sweet, friendly presence. She also gave birth to a female chimpanzee named Stevie in April 2022.

The zoo said that Stevie is being raised by her two surrogate mothers, Daisy and Jambo, and she continues to grow and thrive under their watchful eyes.

“We are grateful for the kindness and support of our community who cared for Binti,” Colclough said.

