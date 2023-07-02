Buffalo Days Parade

The 2023 Buffalo Days concluded with a community parade in Buffalo, Iowa.
The 2023 Buffalo Days concluded with a community parade in Buffalo, Iowa.(KWQC)
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2023 Buffalo Days concluded with a community parade in Buffalo, Iowa.

Over a hundred participated in the parade and the community lined the streets waving them on. Even with the wetter conditions, the parade still continued.

“When you have weather that we had this morning, you don’t know what to expect,” said Buffalo Days Parade participant, Tammy Stoffers. “Kudos to Buffalo because they didn’t call the parade and thank goodness they didn’t because it was a great parade. So many people in Buffalo came out to support everybody in the parade. When you’re doing a parade and you’re walking this long of a route, you need that support of the community, and they did not fail.”

The parade was the finale to a weekend filled with activities, such as a carnival, car show and youth fishing competition.

As the fourth of July approaches, the parade’s theme was “Party in the USA.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Rock Island woman arrested for armed robbery
Josie advocates for those with type 1 diabetes
Illinois teen selected to Children’s Congress
River Bandits
River Bandits defeat the Timber Rattlers
Your First Alert Forecast