Free admission to Figge throughout July

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You have a chance to experience a wide variety of art, and not have to pay a single dime while doing so.

The Figge is offering free admission during the month of July. Visitors can saunter through various rotating exhibits, including “Beyond the Classroom,” which includes artwork created by k-12 teachers within 45 miles of the museum, and the “Life and art of Charles M. Schulz,”who created the famous comic strip, Peanuts. Peanuts.

“Our mission is to bring art and people together. We just want people to come and check it out and stroll the galleries, experience what we have to offer here. You never know what you are going to discover here, and it’s just a good time to come here and experience the art firsthand. If you came for free admission in april, it will be a completely different experience in July. There is always something new to see,” said Natalie Dunlop, marketing and communications for the Figge Art Museum.

Free admission to the Figge is being sponsored by Jill and Cal Werner. To learn about the various classes and programs offered at the Figge, click or tap here.

