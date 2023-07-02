Free admission to Figge throughout July

Free admission to Figge in July
By Evan Denton
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You have a chance to experience a wide variety of art, and not have to pay a single dime while doing so.

The Figge is offering free admission during the month of July. Visitors can saunter through various rotating exhibits, including “Beyond the Classroom,” which includes artwork created by k-12 teachers within 45 miles of the museum, and the “Life and art of Charles M. Schulz,”who created the famous comic strip, Peanuts. Peanuts.

“Our mission is to bring art and people together. We just want people to come and check it out and stroll the galleries, experience what we have to offer here. You never know what you are going to discover here, and it’s just a good time to come here and experience the art firsthand. If you came for free admission in april, it will be a completely different experience in July. There is always something new to see,” said Natalie Dunlop, marketing and communications for the Figge Art Museum.

Free admission to the Figge is being sponsored by Jill and Cal Werner. To learn about the various classes and programs offered at the Figge, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

Free admission to Figge in July
Man killed in single vehicle crash
Fulton man arrested after search warrant
Fulton man arrested after police issue search warrant
Your First Alert Forecast