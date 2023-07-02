Illinois teen selected to Children’s Congress

Walnut, IL (KWQC) -

Josie Edlefson lives in Walnut, Illinois and is a senior at Bureau Valley High School. On the surface, she lives the everyday life of a typical teenager. Josie loves reading, playing piano, hanging out with friends, and being outside. At school, Josie participates in softball, FFA, and 4-H. Although her life seems normal, at one point, Josie was fighting for her life.

In 2016, Josie stayed home from the last day of school because she wasn’t feeling well. Leading up to that day, Josie says she had been under the weather facing a variety of minor symptoms like grogginess and fatigue. When Josie told her mom, Sara Edlefson, that she didn’t feel well enough to go to school. Sara knew something wrong.

“My mom was like that’s kind of weird,” Josie said. “That’s out of character for you. It’s the last day of school, you don’t want to miss that.”

“She just didn’t seem right,” Sara Edlefson said. “I knew in my gut that something didn’t seem right, but I just didn’t know.”

When Sara took her daughter to the doctor, they initially didn’t think much of Josie’s symptoms. Josie says they originally thought she may of had the stomach bug that was going around at the time. So, the doctor sent Josie home with nothing more than a prescription for her upset stomach. But, the next day things got worse.

“The next day I was throwing up and I couldn’t keep anything down,” Josie said. “My mom decided to take me to the ER.”

It was during this trip to the doctor that Josie first heard the news.

“They came in and said your a Type 1 diabetic. The doctor said we’ve got to get you to Peoria right away because my blood sugar was 853. I shouldn’t have been conscience, I should have been in a coma,” Josie said. Along with the symptoms and high blood sugar, the emergency required Josie to be airlifted to Peoria.

“Every time I see a life flight, it brings it right back to the gut,” added Sara recounting the terrifying moments her nine year-old was airlifted facing a medical emergency. “It was a moment I’ll never forget and you just hope no other parent has to go through that. We are very fortunate she was able to get the insulin in time.”

After the diagnosis and pulling through in Peoria, it was time for Josie to face her journey of treating her Type 1 Diabetes. The hardest part for Josie was administering daily shots of insulin which, for Josie, is easier said than done.

“We started giving her shots,” Sara said. “She (Josie) hates needles, to do this day, she still hates them even though they’re a part of her everyday life.”

Shortly after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and understanding her condition, Josie began to recognize the way some people talked to her about Type 1 Diabetes. Two weeks after her diagnosis, her family went on a vacation.

“During the vacation, we asked for some carb count menus. People were like “you mean sugar free” and I said no I can eat sugar. I was also getting comments like “you can’t eat that” or “you don’t look fat. But, that’s not want Type 1 Diabetes is,” Josie said.

Josie says remarks like these were frustrating to hear so she went to her parents for help.

“My mom and dad told me I can either live with people telling me this or do something about it,” Josie said.

Josie decided to do something about it and fortunately around the same time a program was starting up in Illinois specifically for those with Type 1 diabetes. According to their website, JDRF is a nationally recognized non-profit that focuses on researching for a Type 1 diabetes cure. Right around the time Josie was first diagnosed in 2016, the JDRF started a chapter in Illinois. Although she was nervous, Josie jumped on the opportunity to become a youth ambassador for JDRF. Since then, Josie has no regrets about her decision.

“We filled out the application and then in January (2017) found out I was accepted,” Josie said. “It’s a great a group of people that I got to work with and still get to work with...I Just love being a part of it and being a voice.”

Since joining JDRF, Josie has spoken at public events, held fundraisers, and met with lawmakers to talk about legislation impacting those with diabetes. Before Covid hit, Sara says Josie played a major role in helping pass Senate Bill 667 in Illinois which put a cap on insulin prices for anyone with insurance in the state of Illinois.

“It’s been great to see her use her platform and she doesn’t do it for herself,” Sara said. “Although she wants the advances, she’s also doing it for the millions of others living with it.”

Despite her work with JDRF and the progress made in Illinois, the journey isn’t over Josie Edlefson. Recently, Josie was selected out of 700 applicants to be a member of Children’s Congress where she will meet with lawmakers in Washington D.C. Although it will be the first time Josie will step foot in the nation’s capital, she is not losing sight as to why she’s there.

“This year we are telling them about how important it is to renew the Special Diabetes Program. It helps prevent, treat, and hopefully find a cure. So, we can go from type 1 to type none,” Josie said. Josie also said they are hoping to advocate for a nationwide cap on insulin prices, not just in Illinois.

Josie will be in Washington D.C. from July 9th - 12th.

For more information about Josie and her involvement with JDRF and Children’s Congress, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.