Rock Island woman arrested for armed robbery

She is being held at the Rock Island County Jail.
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery with shots fired in Rock Island Saturday night.

At approximately 9:57 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 500 block of 6th Street for a report of an armed robbery and shots fired. Officers learned a female suspect approached the victim and demanded money while threatening her with a gun. The suspect had also held the victim against her will inside her home. The victim was able to escape, and a shot was reportedly fired, but the victim was not injured.

Members of the Emergency Response Team and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant of another residence in the 500 block of 6th Street at approximately 7:07 a.m. Sunday. As a result of that search, Tonya L. Jones, 48, was taken into custody. Jones has been charged with Armed Robbery, with bond set at $100,000 (10%) and was remanded to the Rock Island County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust

Latest News

Josie advocates for those with type 1 diabetes
Illinois teen selected to Children’s Congress
River Bandits
River Bandits defeat the Timber Rattlers
Your First Alert Forecast
Figge free admission
Free admission to Figge throughout July