Rock Island woman arrested for armed robbery

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery with shots fired in Rock Island Saturday night.

At approximately 9:57 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 500 block of 6th Street for a report of an armed robbery and shots fired. Officers learned a female suspect approached the victim and demanded money while threatening her with a gun. The suspect had also held the victim against her will inside her home. The victim was able to escape, and a shot was reportedly fired, but the victim was not injured.

Members of the Emergency Response Team and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant of another residence in the 500 block of 6th Street at approximately 7:07 a.m. Sunday. As a result of that search, Tonya L. Jones, 48, was taken into custody. Jones has been charged with Armed Robbery, with bond set at $100,000 (10%) and was remanded to the Rock Island County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

