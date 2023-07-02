Showers and storms wind down this afternoon

Hot and dry for the Fourth of July
Umbrella weather on tap for your Sunday morning, with rain winding down this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect showers and isolated thunderstorms this morning, followed by partial clearing and some sunshine late this afternoon into evening. Temperatures should remain mild, with highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. High pressure building into the region will bring sunshine back to start the week. A few spotty showers will be possible by afternoon. Readings should return to the mid to upper 80′s to near the 90 degree mark. We’ll add some sizzle into the forecast for Independence Day, with highs in the 80′s to lower 90′s. There will be a chance for showers and possibly a few storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Look for mild and dry weather conditions through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers and thunderstorms. High: 82°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and mild. Low: 67°. Wind: Becoming NW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer. A stray afternoon shower? High: 90°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

