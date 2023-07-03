7 car pile-up on I-80 westbound, Friday results in 2 taken to hospital

According to Iowa State Patrol, around 1 p.m. on Friday, there was a seven-car pile up which included two semis.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(KWQC) - On Friday, June 30th, a multi-vehicle crash blocked the road on I-80 westbound at County Road Y26 and US 6, eight miles west of the Walcott exit.

New details have been released regarding the crash.

According to Iowa State Patrol, around 1 p.m. on Friday, there was a seven-car pile up which included two semis. It happened westbound on I-80 near mile marker 276. Two people were taken by EMS with injuries and that accident is still under investigation.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, westbound motorists had a 26-minute delay, while eastbound motorists had a four-minute delay.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

