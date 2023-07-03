Boil order in effect for City of Fulton

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order is in effect for the City of Fulton.

According to a media release from the City of Fulton, due to water main break, a boil order is in effect, Monday, July 3, for residents on 21st Avenue and south to the city limits. The water has been shut off for repair.

City officials say that water will be turned back on as soon as the repairs are made.

Additionally, there will be a boil order in effect when the water comes back on for 24 hours. Officials ask that you bring drinking water to a boil for a least five minutes before use.

For questions or to confirm when the boil order is lifted, call city hall at 815-589-2616.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.