Boil order in effect for City of Fulton

According to a media release from the City of Fulton, due to water main break, a boil order is...
According to a media release from the City of Fulton, due to water main break, a boil order is in effect, Monday, July 3, for residents on 21st Avenue and south to the city limits. The water has been shut off for repair.(MGN)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order is in effect for the City of Fulton.

According to a media release from the City of Fulton, due to water main break, a boil order is in effect, Monday, July 3, for residents on 21st Avenue and south to the city limits. The water has been shut off for repair.

City officials say that water will be turned back on as soon as the repairs are made.

Additionally, there will be a boil order in effect when the water comes back on for 24 hours. Officials ask that you bring drinking water to a boil for a least five minutes before use.

For questions or to confirm when the boil order is lifted, call city hall at 815-589-2616.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

According to Iowa State Patrol, around 1 p.m. on Friday, there was a seven-car pile up which...
7 car pile-up on I-80 westbound, Friday results in 2 taken to hospital
The temporary burn ban that was in effect for Clinton County has been lifted.
Clinton County lifts burn ban
Multiple departments responded to an early morning tractor trailer fire on I-88.
Multiple departments respond to early morning tractor trailer fire on I-88
Iowa Capitol
New Iowa laws in effect including teen labor, ‘parental rights’