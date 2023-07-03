City of Bettendorf, Fourth of July details announced

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf invites you to bring your family and friends for a fun-filled day of Fourth of July celebrations including a parade, festival, kids zone, bands, fireworks, and more.

Bettendorf city officials say the Fourth of July parade kicks off at 10 a.m. in downtown Bettendorf on Tuesday, July 4 with the parade route beginning at the intersection of 23rd Street and State Street and going east on State Street, curving around to Grant Street, going west on Grant Street to 16 Street, turning south on 16 Street, east on State Street, and ending at 21 Street. City officials added that this year’s grand marshal is Larry Markoben.

If you can’t make it downtown Bettendorf to watch the parade, the City of Bettendorf will be livestreaming it on the city’s YouTube Channel, and on the city’s Facebook page.

Bettendorf Parade Route, 2023. (City of Bettendorf)

Additionally, event organizers say there will be music, food vendors, and fireworks at dusk.

Bettendorf Fourth of July events, 2023. (City of Bettendorf)

According to event organizers firework details include the following:

Fireworks will be on Tuesday, July 4 at dusk at Middle Park. Event organizers say they will also be live streaming this year’s fireworks show on the city’s YouTube Channel . Additional details about fireworks, including consumer fireworks can be found, here .

Event organizers say the band schedule is as follows:

At the east stage near Teske’s:

Noon to 2 p.m.- Just Cuz

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.- Danger Zone

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.- Knock Offs

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.- 3 Day Rain

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.- Far Out 283

At the west stage near 18 Street:

Noon to 2 p.m.- Frankie Joe & Kinfolk

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.- Big Hair Mafia

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.- Crooked Cactus

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.- Hap Hazard

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.- Funktastic 5

Event organizers say the kid zone schedule is as follows:

Amusement rides will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with ticket sales stopping at 6:30 p.m. Ticker prices for rides are single-ticket for $1 or 12 tickets for $10. Socks are required on rides.

For more information about the kid zone, click here.

For all other information about the City of Bettendorf’s Fourth of July celebration, click here or visit their Facebook page.

