City of East Moline fireworks, parade and 41st annual Genesis Firecracker Run details announced

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - City of East Moline officials say they can’t wait to celebrate the Fourth of July with you and they’ve announced a full lineup of events for Monday and Tuesday including fireworks, a parade and the 41st annual Genesis Firecracker Run.

Monday, July 3-

According to the City of East Moline’s Facebook page, Monday night there will be fireworks at River Bend Park, 1100 Bend Boulevard, beginning at dusk or approximately 9:45 p.m. with parking at the Bend XPO being on a first come-first serve basis. City officials advise that drivers enter on Third Street by QC Mart for parking. Handicapped parking will be at the Bend Event Center, 901 Bend Boulevard. There will be no shuttle available this year.

At the end of the event, all traffic will either exit straight on Third Street or right onto 12th Avenue, towards Moline, by Bend Boulevard, officials added.

Additional activities on Monday night will include a kid’s zone from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. with ticket sales ending at 8 p.m.

There will be presentations by Elite Tumbling at 6:30 p.m. and Dance Connection at 6:45 p.m. Then, at 7 p.m. there will be a presentation of colors at the the American Legion Post 227 and the National Anthem sang by UTHS Choral Ensemble.

Immediately following the National Anthem at 7 p.m., there will be live music by ‘For Those About To Yacht’.

Event organizers added that there will be a variety of food vendors too.

Tuesday, July 4-

According to the City of East Moline’s Facebook page, Tuesday morning the 41st annual Genesis Firecracker Run kicks off at 7:30 a.m. at 15th Avenue in downtown East Moline. The 5k and 10k start is at 7:30 a.m., the ‘Kiddie Run’ is at 8:45 a.m., the IMEG Mile is at 9:15 a.m., the awards ceremony is at 9:30 a.m., and the Hospital Bed Races are at 10 a.m.

Before the race, the East Moline Fire Department says that they will be having their annual pancake breakfast beginning at 6:30 a.m. and going until 11 a.m.

After the Firecracker Run, the annual Fourth of July parade will begin at 1 p.m. from Third Street through 13th Street and 15th Avenue , according to event organizers. Jim Mertens will be the Master of Ceremonies.

According to the Genesis Firecracker Run Facebook page, this year’s race is going to have something special as well. Stern Beverage Inc. is brining a Clydesdale horse from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and special Bud and Bud Light Folds of Honor aluminum bottles, while supplies lasts. There will also be a limited supply of Bud-non-alcoholic.

For a full list of event information, visit the City of East Moline’s website, here.

