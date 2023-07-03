Clinton County lifts burn ban

The temporary burn ban that was in effect for Clinton County has been lifted.
The temporary burn ban that was in effect for Clinton County has been lifted.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The temporary burn ban that was in effect for Clinton County has been lifted.

According to a media release from Clinton County Emergency Management as of noon on Monday, July 3 the temporary burn ban that was in effect for Clinton County has been lifted as each fire department in all of part of their fire districts within Clinton County are in agreeance with Chapter 100.40, State Code of Iowa.

For additional information, contact the Clinton County Emergency Management office at 563-242-5712 or at 563-613-5050.

