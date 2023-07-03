Clinton Police Department search for man wanted in connection to 2 shootings at MercyOne Hospital

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is wanted out of Clinton in connection to two shootings at MercyOne Hospital, police said. The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.

In a media release from Clinton Police Department police say that Randy Allen Jackson, 39, is wanted in connection to the two separate shootings that took place at MercyOne Hospital on July 2 and July 3. Police say Jackson is not in police custody and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact CPD immediately, police added.

According to Clinton Police Department on July 2 at approximately 8:34 p.m., officers from CPD were called to MercyOne Hospital in reference to a shooting that took place. Police said that upon arrival, an adult male was found with non-life threating gunshot wounds at the hospital and that the male victim was familiar with the suspect. Police say the victim identified the suspect as Jackson.

The next day, on July 3 at 12:42 a.m. officers from CPD were dispatched again to MercyOne Hospital in reference to a second shooting, police said. When police arrived, an adult female was found with several gunshot wounds. The female victim was familiar with the suspect, police said. He was also identified as Jackson.

Evidence was collected showing a connection between the two shootings, according to CPD.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458. Individuals can also report anonymous information to the Clinton County Crime Stoppers by calling 563-242-6595 or by calling 888-883-8015.

