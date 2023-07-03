Davenport man gets 15 years for 2021 fatal shooting

DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree murder and...
DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - DeMarco Gray Jr. 29, of Davenport, was sentenced June 28 to up to 15 years in prison – the maximum for two charges: 10 years for voluntary manslaughter and five years for felon in possession of a firearm. The judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively, or back to back.

He also was ordered to pay $150,000 to the estate and heirs of Jeremiah Martinez-Brown, 25.

He pleaded guilty to the charges on April in Scott Co District Court. He initially faced a first-degree murder charge.

Davenport officers responded just after 1 p.m. Sept. 5, 2021, to a report of gunfire in the 2200 block of North Nevada Street and found Martinez-Brown with a gunshot wound.

According to court records, Gray lives at the home where officers found Martinez-Brown.

Martinez-Brown was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Gray was convicted of aggravating fleeing and eluding, a felony, in December 2013 in Rock Island County and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

