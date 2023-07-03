Davenport Police Department announces free parking downtown for ‘Red White & Boom’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department announced on their Facebook page that parking for ‘Red White & Boom’ in downtown Davenport will be free at several locations.

According to a Facebook post from DPD, police say that parking will be free in all three parking ramps downtown from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday.

The free parking ramps include Redstone Parking Ramp, Harrison Parking Ramp and RiverCenter Parking Ramp, police said.

DPD announced on their Facebook page that parking downtown Davenport will be free on Monday for Red White & Boom in all three parking garages. (Davenport Police Department)

