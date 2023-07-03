Former Scott County jail guard sentenced in burglary case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Scott County correctional officer accused of forcing his way into a home of a woman who had an order of protection against him has been sentenced.

Kevin M. Delveau, 32, was sentenced on June 29 to a suspended 10-year prison sentence and placed on three years of probation, according to court documents. If Delveau successfully completes probation, he will not have to serve the prison sentence.

Previously, Delveau pleaded guilty in April to second-degree burglary. He initially faced the more serious charges of first-degree burglary.

Delveau also pleaded guilty to domestic abuse and was sentenced in April to 30 days in jail, all but 48 hours of the sentence was suspended, according to court records.

