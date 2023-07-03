Former Scott County jail guard sentenced in burglary case

Kevin M. Delveau, 32, was sentenced on June 29 to a suspended 10-year prison sentence and...
Kevin M. Delveau, 32, was sentenced on June 29 to a suspended 10-year prison sentence and placed on three years of probation, according to court documents.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Scott County correctional officer accused of forcing his way into a home of a woman who had an order of protection against him has been sentenced.

Kevin M. Delveau, 32, was sentenced on June 29 to a suspended 10-year prison sentence and placed on three years of probation, according to court documents. If Delveau successfully completes probation, he will not have to serve the prison sentence.

Previously, Delveau pleaded guilty in April to second-degree burglary. He initially faced the more serious charges of first-degree burglary.

Delveau also pleaded guilty to domestic abuse and was sentenced in April to 30 days in jail, all but 48 hours of the sentence was suspended, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

Randy Allen Jackson, 39, is wanted by Clinton Police Department. Police say he considered to be...
Clinton Police Department search for man wanted in connection to 2 shootings at MercyOne Hospital
First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy Independence Day ahead
According to the City of East Moline’s Facebook page, Tuesday morning the 41st annual Genesis...
City of East Moline fireworks, parade and 41st annual Genesis Firecracker Run details announced
QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois