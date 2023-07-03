Hot and dry for the Fourth of July

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start the first week of July with low pressure moving out and an area of high pressure moving in. That means sunshine and warm temperatures for your Monday with highs in the 80′s to near 90 degrees. We may see a stray sprinkle or two this afternoon, otherwise conditions will remain warm and dry. Temperatures will spike for the July 4th holiday, with sunny skies, a bit more humidity and readings in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Our next system moves in late Tuesday night, so you should be able to get a good look at fireworks in your area. Expect showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday, followed by milder conditions through the coming weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a few sprinkles possible by afternoon. High: 90°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 70°. Wind: Becoming S 5 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Sunny and hot. A bit more humid. High: 93°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

