Hot and muggy for the Fourth of July

Storm chances return by Wednesday
Areas of patchy fog will give way to warm sunshine for your Monday, with highs in the 80's to near 90°.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It’s going to be a sunny and hot start to the first full week of July! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90° today with dew points well into the 60s to near 70°, so it will be a muggy one.

Temperatures will spike for the July 4th holiday, with sunny skies, a bit more humidity and readings in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Our next system moves in late Tuesday night, so you should be able to get a good look at fireworks in your area. Expect showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front move sin. Depending on the timing of the front, there will be the potential for a few strong or severe storms. That will be followed by cooler, more comfortable conditions through the coming weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a few sprinkles possible by afternoon. High: 90°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Stray shower possible northwest. Low: 70°. Wind: Becoming S 5 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Sunny and hot. A bit more humid. High: 94°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

