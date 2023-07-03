Hot and muggy for the Fourth of July

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It’s going to be a sunny and hot start to the first full week of July! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90° today with dew points well into the 60s to near 70°, so it will be a muggy one.

Temperatures will spike for the July 4th holiday, with sunny skies, a bit more humidity and readings in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Our next system moves in late Tuesday night, so you should be able to get a good look at fireworks in your area. Expect showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front move sin. Depending on the timing of the front, there will be the potential for a few strong or severe storms. That will be followed by cooler, more comfortable conditions through the coming weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a few sprinkles possible by afternoon. High: 90°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Stray shower possible northwest. Low: 70°. Wind: Becoming S 5 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Sunny and hot. A bit more humid. High: 94°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.