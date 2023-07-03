Impact of summer events, festivals on QC economy with special focus on John Deere Classic

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer is in full swing and one of the many great things about living in the Quad Cities is the array of spectacular events, festivals, and attractions that engage residents and encourage tourism.

The annual John Deere Classic is among the top-tier events that brings nationwide attention to our community. It is also a huge fundraiser for area non-profits.

The 2023 tournament is set for July 5-9 at TPC at Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis, IL.

INSI6HT thanks the following experts for participating in the episode’s roundtable discussion:

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m.

