Multiple departments respond to early morning tractor trailer fire on I-88

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple fire departments responded to a tractor trailer fire on I-88 early Monday morning.

According to East Moline Fire Department, crews responded to an early morning tractor trailer fire on I-88. EMFD said they were on scene for several hours battling the fire.

The Port Byron, Rapids City and Hillsdale fire departments assisted with tankers and an elevated master stream, EMFD stated.

