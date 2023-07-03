Multiple departments respond to early morning tractor trailer fire on I-88

Multiple departments responded to an early morning tractor trailer fire on I-88.
Multiple departments responded to an early morning tractor trailer fire on I-88.(East Moline Fire Department)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple fire departments responded to a tractor trailer fire on I-88 early Monday morning.

According to East Moline Fire Department, crews responded to an early morning tractor trailer fire on I-88. EMFD said they were on scene for several hours battling the fire.

The Port Byron, Rapids City and Hillsdale fire departments assisted with tankers and an elevated master stream, EMFD stated.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

According to Iowa State Patrol, around 1 p.m. on Friday, there was a seven-car pile up which...
7 car pile-up on I-80 westbound, Friday results in 2 taken to hospital
The temporary burn ban that was in effect for Clinton County has been lifted.
Clinton County lifts burn ban
According to a media release from the City of Fulton, due to water main break, a boil order is...
Boil order in effect for City of Fulton
Iowa Capitol
New Iowa laws in effect including teen labor, ‘parental rights’