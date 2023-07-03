Orion Fireworks Festival and Lighted Parade details announced

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ORION, Ill. (KWQC) - The Village of Orion will be holding a fireworks festival and lighted parade, Monday evening.

According to Orion Fireworks Festival and Lighted Parade event organizers festivities will kick off around 5 p.m. Monday at Orion High School, 1100 13 Street. There will be a variety of activities including face painting and food vendors, live music, a lighted parade, and a fireworks display.

According to event organizers, a list of activities include the following:

  • Face painting and food vendors- Beginning at 5 p.m. face painting by Main Street Orion and carious food vendors will be located at Orion High School, 1100 13 Street, Orion, on the west side of the parking lot
  • Live music- Beginning at 5:30 p.m. the band, Fair Warning will be playing on the front lawn at Orion High School, 1100 13 Street, Orion
  • Lighted parade- Beginning at 8:45 p.m. the lighted parade will begin. The parade route begins at the Orion Middle School, traveling north down Eighth Street, turning east on 11 Avenue to 13 Avenue, turning west on 12 Avenue, and ending back at Orion Middle School
  • Fireworks display- The fireworks display will follow the completion of the lighted parade at the Orion High School Athletic Field
Orion Festival lineup.
Orion Festival lineup.(Village of Orion)

