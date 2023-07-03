QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - As the Fourth of July approaches, there will be plenty of family-friendly activities, shows and firework displays happening around the Quad Cities area. Below, is a list of activities you might want to check out this year.

If you have an event you’d like to submit to KWQC TV6 News, email news@kwqc.com.

Red, White and Boom- Davenport and Rock Island fireworks display, July 3

The annual bi-state Red, White and Boom in downtown Davenport and Rock Island return on July 3. Family-friendly activities will take place that evening in Davenport and Rock Island at 9:30 p.m. fireworks will be shot, in sync to music broadcast on 97X from two barges in the middle of the Mississippi River , according to event organizers.

Spectators can watch from free viewing areas along the riverfront including LeClaire Park in Davenport or Schweibert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, event organizers said. There will be plenty of activities on both sides of the river for families to enjoy ahead of the fireworks display.

Event organizers advise that you bring your own lawn chair. Additionally, food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Red, White and Boom, Davenport activities include:

Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Wisconsin- starting at 5 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park the River bandits will face the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. After the game, enjoy the fireworks from your seats

Live music and food vendors- from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Beiderbeck Drive, enjoy tasty treats from various food vendors including BBQ, funnel cakes, energy drinks and more while listening to live music

Identity Crisis Band- from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at LeClaire Park Bandshell there will be free, live music with a 12-piece classic rock band featuring a horn section, violin and male and female vocalists

Kids zone activities- from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at LeClaire Park there will be a variety of jam-packed, free activities to keep little ones entertained before the fireworks start. Davenport Parks and Recreation, says they have put together a full lineup to include yard games, bounce houses, a NASCAR simulator, a misting station, free giveaways, and more

Davenport Junior Theatre Performances- At 6:15 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 7:45 p.m. at LeClaire park students of Davenport Junior Theatre will take the stage performing improv., using suggestions from the audience, students will create fun and delightful stories

Red, White and Boom, Rock Island activities include:

Food vendors and live DJ- From 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Schweibert Riverfront Park, food vendors including BBQ, Mexican, and all your fair food favorites, plus beer garden by Bent River Brewing Company. DJ Jeff James will kick off the music beginning at 5 p.m.

Class of ‘82 Band- From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Schweibert Riverfront Park there will be free, live music on the main stage featuring 80s new-wave and alternative music tribute band

Kids zone activities- From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Schweibert Riverfront Park there will be a balloon artist, face painting, splash pad and playground

Parking for Red, White and Boom

Davenport- Parking will be free in city parking ramps downtown

Rock Island- Parking on the street and in city parking lots will be free

City of East Moline, fireworks display at ‘River Bend Park’, July 3 and 41st annual Genesis Firecracker Run, pancake breakfast and parade, July 4

The City of East Moline has announced their Fourth of July lineup of events and city officials say they can’t wait to celebrate with you!

City of East Moline Fourth of July activities include:

Monday, July 3-

East Moline Fourth of July Kid’s Zone fun- Beginning at 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. with ticket sales stopping at 8:15 p.m. at The Bend, 1100 Bend Boulevard, East Moline

East Moline Fourth of July Fireworks- Beginning at dusk, approximately 9:45 p.m., at River Bend Park , The Bend, 1100 Bend Boulevard, East Moline

East Moline Fourth of July live music- Beginning at 7 p.m. at River Bend Park, The Bend, 1100 Bend Boulevard, East Moline, ‘For Those About To Yacht’

East Moline food vendors- Beginning at 6 p.m. approximately with Beginning at 6 p.m. approximately with food vendors Toni’s Smoking Grill, The Lunch Wagon, MeGusta!, Eggroll Express, Don Monico’s, EM Main Street-Happy Joe’s Pizza, MeChilta, TC’s Kettlecorn, The Almond Hut, Holey Donuts, and Aguas Frescas Camila

City officials say that parking is first come-first serve at the Bend XPO. Enter on Third Street by QC Mart for parking, officials said. There will be no shuttle available this year.

Tuesday, July 4-

Genesis 41st Firecracker Run- Kicks off at 7:30 a.m. at 15th Avenue in downtown East Moline

East Moline Fire Department Pancake Breakfast- Beginning at 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Annual Fourth of July Parade- Beginning at 1 p.m. at Third Street through 13th Streets through 15th Avenue in East Moline

Additionally, you can view the City of East Moline’s full schedule on their website, here.

Buffalo Days, June 30 - July2

The City of Buffalo has announced the lineup for 2023 Buffalo Days taking place at Terry Adams Memorial Park, 329 Dodge Street. Event organizers say the festival will include live music, a car show, carnival food, food trucks, craft vendors, a parade, and fireworks.

Buffalo Days activities include:

Friday-

Rides, food and craft vendors- From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Beer Mile packet pickup- Beginning at 5 p.m.

DJ, Double H Entertainment- From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Beer Mile races- Beginning at 6 p.m.

Live music from Crooked Cactus Band- From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday-

Car show sign up- From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Free, kids fishing tournament- Beginning at 8 a.m.

Rides, food and craft vendors- From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Car show awards- Beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Live music from Scott Stowe- From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

DJ, Double H Entertainment- From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Live music from Nuclear Plowboys- From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Great BVFD Fireworks Show beginning at dusk

Sunday-

Parade check in at Buffalo Community Center- Beginning at 11 a.m.

Parade starts at Buffalo Community Center- Beginning at noon

Parade Grand Marshall is Lori Bahnks

For additional information on Buffalo Days, click here.

Buffalo Days, 2023. (kwqc)

Coal Valley Daze, June 30 - July 1

The City of Coal Valley has announced a lineup of events for Coal Valley Daze 2023. According to event organizers the festival will take place on June 30-July 1 at Coal Valley Municipal Park and will include a petting zoo, concessions, live music, vendors, a parade, beer tent, bags tournament, fireworks, and more.

Coal Valley Daze activities include:

Friday-

Gates open- 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Petting zoo- 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Kids area- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Concessions open- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

KIDSBUCKS Game Show- 6 p.m.

Band, Nuclear Plowboys- 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

KIDSBUCKS Game Show- 8 p.m.

Fireworks- Beginning at dusk, bring your own lawn chair

Saturday-

Car show registration- 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Coal Valley Fire Department Pancake Breakfast- 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Car show breakfast- 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Vendors and crafts- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Car show opens- 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Parade registration and lineup at Trimble- 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Concessions open, lunch and dinner- 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Parade starts on 1st Street- At 11 a.m.

Beer tent opens- 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Kids area opens- Noon to 9:30 p.m.

Petting zoo opens- Noon to 9 p.m.

Live music, Crazy Ex Band- 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All ages, bags tournament registration- Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Bags tournament starts- 2 p.m.

KIDSBUCKS Game Show- 2 p.m.

Car show awards- 2:30 p.m.

Doggie Dash registration at Ball Field- 3:30 p.m.

Doggie Dash Races- 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

KIDSBUCKS Game Show- 4 p.m.

Live music, 3 Day Rain band- 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

KIDSBUCKS Game Show- 6 p.m.

KIDSBUCKS Game Show- 8 p.m.

Coal Valley Daze, 2023. (Coal Valley Daze)

RB & W District- Rock Falls, Ill. Eats N’ Beats and Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees Fireworks Display, June 30

To kick off Fourth of July weekend, on June 30, the City of Rock Falls will hold their Eats N’ Beats festival at the District, which was formally known as Food Truck Fridays, according to event organizers. The event kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on June 30, and continues until 10 p.m.

According to event organizers, there will be lots of food vendors, business vendors, the Wienermobile (Frankmobile), live music, and a grand finale of the Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees Fireworks display.

According to event organizers, activities include:

Independence Day celebration- From 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the District, food and vendors

Wienermobile- From 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. the Wienermobile will be on-location

Problem Child Band- From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Problem Child Band will play live music

Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees Fireworks Display- The fireworks display will begin at dusk, according to event organizers

Rock Falls Fourth of July Celebration, 2023. (Visit Rock Falls)

Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show in Kewanee, July 4

The Street Cruiser’s Car Club is hosting a car show at Francis Park on July 4. The farm tractors club will drive their tractors from Wal-Mart in Kewanee to Francis Park. Craft vendors and food will also be available.

The Street Cruiser’s Car Club is hosting a car show at Francis Park on July 4. (The Street Cruiser’s Car Club, Kewanee)

Grandview Community Club July 3-4

On July 3 events are as follows:

Miss/Mr. 4th of July Pageant – 6:00 p.m. - Contact Teresa Wass at 563-260-6975.

Concessions served 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The Fourth Annual Doug Wolf Golf Cart Parade will begin at 8 p.m. The line-up is at the northeast corner of Grandview Academy Park beginning at 7:30 p.m.

On July 4, additional Parking is available on the frontage road (the old Highway 61) which runs parallel to Highway 61. A shuttle service will be available to provide transportation to and from the park from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and noon until 1:30 p.m. For Shuttle Assistance Contact Brittany Rose at 563-210-3592. Access from US Hwy 61 will be shut off at 10 a.m.

The Annual 4th of July Parade will begin at 11 a.m. The parade theme is “A Slice of Pie for the 4th of July”. Float Judging is at 10:30 a.m. Entrants must be lined up by 10 a.m. to be judged. Grand Marshals our Pie Contest Judges for the past 47 years, Maureen Funk Brenda Degner Ruth Everhart. This event continues the tradition of being an old-fashioned parade with no advertising allowed. Commercial businesses are encouraged to enter a decorated float to be judged. Float categories continue to include Rural Sections, Town, Family, Organization, Religious, and Commercial. Float chairpersons/leaders are always needed. There is no entry fee. Contact Jake Shoppa at 563-571-4561 There will be no changes to the parade route. Precautions will be taken near the burned location to have it barricaded off, along with a sheriff’s officer on duty to discourage anyone from entering or sitting near the debris. Last year we expanded the parade route by three blocks to accommodate the increasing crowds. This area will be NO PARKING zones on the morning of the 4th of July until after the parade is over. Please check the map on social media. Union Street (between Main and Columbia, the old parade route) will be a NO PARKING Zone. Parking at the “corners”, and on the frontage road is available, and a shuttle service will be operating from the frontage road into town (the old Hwy 61). The shuttle is expected to run a few hours before and after the parade. Please take into consideration, traffic closures, and overall congestion and plan accordingly.

Other events include:

Freedom Fun Run 7:30 a.m. - Grandview Academy Park - Registration 6:20am Contact Jean Bermel 563-299-5639

Grandview Fire Department Breakfast 6:30-9:30 a.m. Grandview Academy Park

Lunch Vendors open at 9:30 a.m.

The Annual Car Show 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Registration 9 – 11 a.m. – Lineup at the northeast corner of the park. Contact Mike Smith at 563-260-7452 for additional information.

A Memorial Service will be held at 9 a.m. at the All-Veteran’s Memorial located at the helicopter on Highway 92 just off Highway 61

A variety of vendors will be selling their wares in the park from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Contact Dena Rinnert at 563-260-7849 for more information.

Pie Contest -- accepting entries until 8:15 a.m. at the shelter house in the park. Judging begins promptly at 9 a.m. Prizes include a $100 Grand Prize for over 16, $50 for ages 11–15, $25 for ages 4-10. Contact Gennifer Garrison at 563-261-0331 for more information.

Horseshoe Tournament – 1 p.m. in the park Registration is at noon, contact Jake Shoppa at 563-571-4561 for additional information.

Petting zoo provided by Steve’s Mobile Petting Zoo

Dunk tank noon– 3:30 p.m.

Kid’s Tractor Pull 1 p.m. by the Louisa-Muscatine FFA

Frog jumping contest (frogs will be provided or you may bring your own)

BINGO - 1:30 p.m. - in the shelter house - 50¢ per card. Prizes include a $100 gift certificate from Bud’s Custom Meats as the last raffle prize, a $100 cash prize for the last bingo game.

Live music will be provided by local celebrity Monica Austin in the Park from 6:30 p.m. until dusk.

The annual dollar raffle drawing offers the following prizes; $500, $250, $100, and $50. Raffle drawings will be held at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m. at Grandview Academy Park immediately before the fireworks. Tickets are on sale now throughout the community and all-day July 4th in the park.

The day concludes with a fabulous fireworks display at dusk.

Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, West Branch July 4

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum is excited to host a free concert featuring Iowa Brass starting at 2 p.m. on July 4, the eastern Iowa brass band will perform a series of patriotic songs and many more great pieces on the Village Green of the Hoover National Historic Site, across the street from the Visitor Center.

Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the concert on the Green. Parking is available in nearby lots and on-street.

Tickets or registration is not required, but those who are interested are welcome to RSVP on Facebook.

The Museum is open on the Fourth of July and operating hours are 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.