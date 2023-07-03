‘Red, White & Boom’ Iowa and Illinois bi-state fireworks- everything you need to know

DAVENPORT, Iowa and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - ‘Red, White & Boom’ is the largest fireworks display in the Quad Cities where spectators on both sides of the river can see some of the best fireworks shot from two barges in the middle of the Mississippi River, according to event organizers.

‘Red, White & Boom’ fireworks kick off around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, July 3 with three different viewing locations including LeClaire Park in Davenport, Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport and Schweibert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, event organizers said. Spectators can also tune into 97x and listen to the soundtrack to this year’s fireworks which are choreographed to the music.

However, before the fireworks start event organizers have a full lineup of activities on both sides of the river to keep kids and adults entertained.

For the Iowa side of the river, event organizers say activities include the following:

Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Wisconsin- Beginning at 5 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park the River bandits will face the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. After the game, enjoy the fireworks from your seats

Live music at the bandshell- From 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. the band Identity Crisis will play. This includes a 12-piece classic rock band featuring a horn section, violin, and male and female vocalists

Kid zone- Free from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at LeClaire Park. Event organizers say the park will be jam-packed with plenty of free activities to keep little ones entertained before the fireworks start. Davenport Parks & Recreation has put together a full lineup to include yard games, bounce houses, a NASCAR simulator, a misting station and more

Food vendors- From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beiderbecke Drive guests can enjoy tasty treats from various food vendors including BBQ, funnel cakes, energy drinks, and more while listening to live music

Davenport Junior Theatre performances- Beginning at 6:15 p.m, 6:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 7:45 p.m. in LeClaire Park students of the Davenport Junior Theatre will take the stage and perform improv. using suggestions from the audience to create fun story lines

For the Illinois side of the river, event organizers say activities include the following:

Food vendors and live DJ- Beginning at 5 p.m. and going until 9:30 p.m. at Schweibert Riverfront Park food vendors will be on site including BBQ, Mexican, and all your fair food favorites plus beer garden by Bent River Brewing Company. DJ Jeff James will kick off the music starting at 5 p.m. too

Kids zone- From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Schweibert Riverfront Park there will be a balloon artist, face painting, splash pad, and playground area

Class of ‘82 Band- From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Schweibert Riverfront Park there will be free music from the band Class of ‘82 on the main stage. The tribute band features 80s new wave and alternative music

Parking for Red, White and Boom includes the following, event organizes said.

