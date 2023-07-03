Remembering the flood of ‘93 on the 30th Anniversary

FILE Flood picture. (KWQC)
FILE Flood picture. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The flood of 1993 is approaching the 30th anniversary of the crest on July 9.

On July 7 at 3:30 p.m., join our First Alert Weather team for a 30-minute special.

They will look back at the flood and you’ll hear from our own TV6 staff who covered it back then.

Our team will also look at what’s changed since that historic flood and what is to come to prepare for future flooding.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to move into the region, pushing air quality into...
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued TV6
Friday, March 31 storm, QCA area.
Quad Cities Severe Storm, March 31
More Heavy Rain Over the Next Five To Seven Days
Breezy Conditions Today & Tomorrow