Rock Island Government: More parking available just in time for ‘Red, White & Boom’

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island Government has announced that more parking is available just in time for the ‘Red, White & Boom’ Fourth of July Celebration, happening Monday evening.

According to the City of Rock Island Government’s Facebook page, construction of the new parking lot at the corner of 16 Street and Third Avenue is complete and the lot will be open for public use beginning Monday, July 3 at 3 p.m., just in time for the big ‘Red, White & Boom’ festival and fireworks show at Schweibert Park.

City officials say that the lot replaced the former parking ramp, which had become a safety issue.

The new lot has 230 parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging stations, city officials stated.

Construction of the new parking lot at the corner of 16th Street and Third Avenue is complete, city officials said. (City of Rock Island)

