Two dead after Floyd County crash

She lost control of the car, went into the ditch, and the vehicle rolled multiple times.
By Creighton Fox
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - Just before 4 p.m. on July 2nd a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 37-year-old Jenna Stangland from Minneapolis, Minnesota was traveling east on Highway 18 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and then took action to move back into the correct lane. A 2017 Toyota Prius, driven by 74-year-old Steven York from Waconia, Minnesota, was traveling west on Highway 18 and tried to avoid the Jeep and instead the two cars collided.

Both Steven York and 16-year-old Keira Duffy from Golden Valley, Minnesota were pronounced dead at the scene. Stangland and 74-year-old Mary York were taken to Mercy One North Iowa.

