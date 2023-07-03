We take you inside the Chinook 47 helicopter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some of you in the area may be wondering about that giant helicopter you see flying through the skies of the QCA on a regular basis.

The Chinook 47 Helicopters are stationed near by at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Mount Joy.

These aircraft have been a vital part of U.S. Military operations since the Vietnam era.

An expert on this aircraft happens to be a man who has been flying on this work horse for 27 years, Sergeant Major Layne Marti.

“The CH-47F is the newest, newest version of the Chinook,” Marti said. “Which has been in the Army since the early 1960s.”

An airframe that has been utilized for over 60 years, age is no factor when it comes to the abilities of the CH-47.

“This aircraft is so powerful,” Marti said. “It can handle you know, all kinds of terrain, all kinds of environments, and do exactly what it’s capable, its capabilities at altitude in the mountains, they use these for mountain rescue, high altitude mountain rescue.”

With decades of history behind the Chinook, the current generation of mechanics are just as impressed with the aircraft.

“The capabilities you know, it’s a big aircraft and it can, it can house the most troops,” Sergeant Korbin Hoffmann, CH-47 mechanic said. “But it is also one of the most maneuverable it can really do some incredible things.”

“Just how much it can, it can move,” Specialist Devin Witt, CH-47 mechanic said. “It can move up to 50,000 pounds max gross weight and just haul and it will do it consistently.”

The CH-47 holds over 6,000 pounds of fuel in its main fuel tanks, refueling this aircraft takes a team effort and is vital to aircraft operations.

“Typically takes about two to three soldiers,” Sergeant Paloma Castillo, fueler said. “So, when it’s hot fuel, we have a soldier hooking up, then we have the second soldier with the fire extinguisher and then a third soldier is managing the fuel farm.”

The proficiency of this aircraft appears endless, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Karson Smith shares just a few of the missions the Chinook is capable of.

“Anywhere from cargo, to air assaults, to troop movements, Medivac, surgical resuscitation teams, we can do search and rescue,” Smith said. “I mean, you name it, we can do it.”

The CH-47 has multiple different parts and components moving at high rates of speed and torque during operation, scheduled phase maintenance plays an essential role in keeping the aircraft mission ready.

“Every 320 flight hours, the aircraft is taken apart,” Marti said. “We take most of the major systems off, the rotor heads, the engines will come off. Majority of the inspections are service related, changing filters and in general, just getting eyes on the airframe, on in depth parts of the airframe that don’t get looked at on a daily basis.”

Sergeant Major Layne Marti has been maintaining this aircraft for 27 years, but says he still learns something new about it every day.

“I’m still challenged when I work on it,” Marti said. “It’s a challenge, which makes it enjoyable. It’s never wake up, come to work, do the same old, same old, I don’t, that’s not the way it is here.”

In addition to the aircrafts capabilities, it can also be used as a refueler for other Army aircraft and vehicles, three separate fuel tanks can be installed in the aircraft internally providing an additional 3,000 gallons of fuel.

The CH-47 fox model came to Davenport in 2014 and is worth over $30 million.

