2024 Presidential hopefuls make Independence Day stops in Iowa

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fourth of July is a chance to slow down for many, but not if you’re running for president. Miami mayor Francis Suarez took his run literally - Running a 5-k race in Cedar Rapids before mingling at a pancake breakfast.

Suarez placed 6th in the race today - better than he fares in polling right now. But Suarez knows talking with Iowans can change that.

“They take the fact that they’re first in the nation seriously, as well they should. And I think they have an opportunity to shape this race and to pick someone who’s less known but very exciting,” Suarez said.

Suarez isn’t the only one hoping Iowans do just that, with former president Donald Trump firmly leading in polling and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in second. But stops in Iowa are a chance to relate with voters one-on-one. Walking in the West Des Moines Fourth of July parade, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson say their backgrounds help them relate to Iowans.

“Every job I had up through my mid-twenties was a job working on the farm, working on the ranch, working at the grain elevator,” Burgum said. Hutchinson says he’s a “Blue collar candidate, not a blue blood. And that’s what I bring. A commonality to the race.”

Even a better-known candidate, former Vice President Mike Pence walked in parades for the fourth, too, knowing Iowans have the power to elevate a candidate.

“For me, it was vitally important to be here where the journey to the White House always begins, and to spend two miles, at times jogging uphill, to take our case to the people of Iowa, and I promise you we’re going to keep running that hard all the way to the finish,” Pence said.

As the front runner, Donald Trump was not on the campaign trail at all Tuesday. His next closest challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spent today in the other lead-off state - New Hampshire.

Photojournalist Brad Burton contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.